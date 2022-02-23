VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of VBI Vaccines worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

VBIV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

