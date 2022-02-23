Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $26.15

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $27.66. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

