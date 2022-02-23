Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $211.91

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.91 and last traded at $212.30, with a volume of 9535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.27.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.