Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as low as C$8.53. Velan shares last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 4,424 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$186.50 million and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.16 million for the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

