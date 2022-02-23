Velas Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $520.01 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003670 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,266,068,541 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

