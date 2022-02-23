Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81.

VLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

