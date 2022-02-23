Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Velocity Acquisition worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $887,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,126,000.
VELO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.
Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
