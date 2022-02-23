Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,821. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 495.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

