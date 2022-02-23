VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 7%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 799,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,819,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

