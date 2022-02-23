Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.87

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 46705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

