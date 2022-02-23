VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 1.9%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 7,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VerifyMe by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

