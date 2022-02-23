Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,527,000 after buying an additional 92,540 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 173,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

