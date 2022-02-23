Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.89

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.89 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.76). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.75), with a volume of 70,791 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.89. The company has a market cap of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)
