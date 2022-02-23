VersaBank. (VBNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect VersaBank. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VersaBank. alerts:

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $316.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. VersaBank. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About VersaBank.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.