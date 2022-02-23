Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading Down 1.9%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 103,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 28,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
VS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.
Versus Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VS)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Versus Systems (VS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.