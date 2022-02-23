Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 44,341,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

