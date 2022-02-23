Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given Hold Rating at Vertical Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Vertical Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.