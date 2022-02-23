Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given Hold Rating at Vertical Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Vertical Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of VRT stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
