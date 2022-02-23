Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

VRT stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 698,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

