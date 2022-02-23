Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-$1.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE VRT traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 698,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 796,053 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vertiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

