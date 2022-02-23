Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 722,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

