Vertiv’s (VRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Vertical Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Vertical Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

