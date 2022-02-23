VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.28 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and $25,835.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,985,357 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

