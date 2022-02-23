Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1248329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

