ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

