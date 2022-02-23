ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

2/17/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $29.00.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $55.00.

2/8/2022 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV to ViacomCBS’ portfolio of streaming services is a key catalyst. Moreover, recovering advertising revenues driven by higher streaming and political advertising sales is expected to aid the top-line. The launch of Paramount+, which features a massive content catalog of episodes, movie titles and live sporting events is expected to aid subscriber growth. However, competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+ is an overhang. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/25/2022 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

1/21/2022 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $8,102,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

