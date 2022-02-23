Viberate Price Tops $0.0280 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $334,737.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,590,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

