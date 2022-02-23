VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 8,573,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

