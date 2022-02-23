VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 8,573,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.