Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 7% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 53,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 80,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

