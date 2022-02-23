VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Stock Price Down 1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.32. 654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.
