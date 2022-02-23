VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $69.84. Approximately 18,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 22,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.