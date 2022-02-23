VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $69.84. Approximately 18,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 22,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.