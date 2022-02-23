VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Down 1.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $59.85. 12,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 20,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.