VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 30,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 36,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.