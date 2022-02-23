VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

