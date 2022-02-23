VIG (VIG) Price Down 19.8% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. VIG has a market capitalization of $579,852.73 and $122.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

