Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

