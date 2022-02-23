Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.96. 3,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,806,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,572,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $105,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,049,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

