Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

