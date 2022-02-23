Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 15,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 2.51.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.