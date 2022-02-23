Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Down 2.5%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

