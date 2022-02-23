Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.97

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 65802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.