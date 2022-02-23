Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.97

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 65802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
