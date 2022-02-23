Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.78

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 47804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 269,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

