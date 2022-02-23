Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Visteon worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

