Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

