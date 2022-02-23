Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
