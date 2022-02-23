VivoPower International (VVPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VVPR stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.