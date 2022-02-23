Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($267.05) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

ETR VOW3 traded up €13.72 ($15.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €188.70 ($214.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €188.68. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

