Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €308.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €308.00 ($350.00) target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

VOW3 opened at €188.70 ($214.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €183.10 and a 200-day moving average of €188.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

