Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 163,130 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 850.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

