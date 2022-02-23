Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 226,962 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,962 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tronox worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

